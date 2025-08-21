CBS’ Elsbeth Casts Celebrity Guests Ahead of Season 3 Premiere

Los Angeles, CA – CBS‘ hit show Elsbeth is set to return for its third season on October 12, bringing along a star-studded lineup of guest appearances. The series, which has captivated audiences since its debut, features dramatic storytelling intertwined with humor, often showcasing high-profile celebrity guests in complex roles.

Leading the exciting announcements is Stephen Colbert, who will play the host of an in-universe talk show, Way Late with Scotty Bristol. This episode will mark Colbert’s first scripted project following the cancellation of The Late Show. ‘It’s exciting to see Colbert back in a scripted role after all these years,’ said a CBS insider.

Joining Colbert is Amy Sedaris, who will portray Laurel Hammond, the executive producer of the talk show, and Andy Richter as Mickey Muntz, the host’s sidekick. Lindsay Mendez will also appear as Officer Grace Hackett, a cop and aspiring stand-up comic, which opens intriguing possibilities for comedic exchanges with the lead character.

David Cross from Arrested Development will guest star in the Season 3 premiere, introducing a character named Nolan, an insider trader who takes hostages in a toy store. This twist is characteristic of Elsbeth’s unique blend of humor and drama.

Additionally, Julia Fox is confirmed to join the cast as a ‘grief influencer,’ a character who becomes a reality star after the loss of her husband. Speculation surrounds her character’s past and potential connections to her husband’s death, offering an added layer of mystery to the storyline.

Viewers can expect other unexpected twists, as seen in previous episodes where celebrity guests have played against type. The show has thrived on allowing big-name stars to blend comedy and drama, and executive producer Jonathan Tolins promises more surprises are in store.

Season 3 of Elsbeth will premiere on Sunday, October 12, before returning to its regular Thursday time slot the following week. Fans can catch up on the first two seasons, available for streaming now.