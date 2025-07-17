Entertainment
CBS to End ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ Next May
NEW YORK, NY — CBS announced on Thursday that it will cancel ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert‘ at the end of the current broadcast season in May 2026. The network stated that the decision is purely financial and does not reflect the show’s performance or content.
Colbert shared the news during the taping of his show, where he expressed gratitude towards CBS for the opportunity. ‘Next year will be our last season,’ he told the audience, which responded with audible boos. ‘I wish somebody else was getting it after me,’ he added, reflecting on the show’s end.
The cancellation follows a lawsuit involving CBS’s parent company, Paramount, and former President Trump, raising speculation about the show’s future. However, CBS clarified that the decision was made in response to tough conditions in late-night programming, stating, ‘It is not related in any way to the show’s performance.’
Colbert took over ‘The Late Show’ in September 2015 after David Letterman‘s retirement and has maintained strong ratings. CBS executives noted, ‘We consider Stephen Colbert irreplaceable and will retire ‘The Late Show’ franchise at that time.’ The network praised Colbert’s contributions to late-night television.
This cancellation marks the end of a significant era for CBS, as it has featured late-night programming since 1993 when Letterman moved from NBC. The future of late-night television at CBS remains uncertain as networks face increasing competition from digital platforms and changing viewer habits.
As the show gears up for its final season, CBS expressed appreciation for Colbert and his team, vowing to celebrate their accomplishments over the coming months.
