CBS Host Amanda Balionis Stuns Fans in Bikini Pool Photo

Los Angeles, CA – CBS host Amanda Balionis wowed her fans after sharing a stunning photo of herself in a bikini while enjoying a getaway with friends. The picture, posted by close friend Cosette Chaput, shows Balionis relaxing in a swimming pool on an inflatable dog, drink in hand, wearing a tiny blue bikini.

Balionis captioned the post, “The only summer vibes I’m here for,” which resonated well with her followers. Many commented positively, praising her looks, with one follower calling her “flawless.” Balionis is known for her glamorous style, often capturing attention with her outfits.

However, the 38-year-old presenter has also faced criticism recently. At the end of last month, Balionis sparked backlash after an interview at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Fans expressed their displeasure online, leading CBS to refrain from sharing clips of the interview.

Balionis later shared some of the negative comments she received, which included calls for her firing and harsh insults. Despite this, she expressed gratitude for the support from many fans. On Instagram, she wrote, “[I] also did not expect so many amazing messages after my trolling story… Thanks for the reminder that this place can be full of amazing and positive people.”

Last month, Balionis addressed the issue of online trolling by vowing to stay true to herself. She encouraged others to embrace their authentic selves instead of trying to meet unrealistic standards set by society. “You’re always going to be ‘too something’ for somebody,” she wrote. “It’s a lot easier to be yourself and figure out what feedback is actually worth listening to.”