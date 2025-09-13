News
CBS Host Faces Backlash Over Comments on Assassination of Charlie Kirk
NEW YORK, NY — CBS Mornings host Nate Burleson is under fire for questioning former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy about whether Republicans should reflect on their rhetoric following the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. Kirk was shot in the neck during an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.
During the Thursday broadcast, Burleson asked McCarthy if the tragedy serves as a moment for the Republican Party to consider the impact of political violence. Critics have labeled Burleson’s question as politicizing a tragedy.
Kirk, who was a husband and father of two, was targeted while delivering a speech on campus. The shocking incident has left many Americans in mourning, but some on the political left have attempted to associate Kirk’s conservative views with his violent death.
Longtime broadcaster Tim Brando expressed disapproval of Burleson’s comments. Writing on social media, Brando stated, “This kind of rhetoric would never have been tolerated” during his time at CBS Sports. He further criticized media outlets for failing to uphold journalistic standards.
In an attempt to justify his line of questioning, Burleson acknowledged that Kirk’s remarks had sometimes been “offensive to specific communities.” He probed McCarthy about whether it was appropriate for political leaders to consider their words’ influence on the public and possible political violence.
Co-host Gayle King reinforced Burleson’s sentiment by suggesting that both political parties need to reflect on their discourse. However, McCarthy disagreed, arguing that political violence is a national issue rather than one specific to individual parties.
Responses from various political commentators were swift. Conservative strategist Steve Guest labeled Burleson’s inquiry as “unhinged” and shared a clip that garnered over 3.6 million views online by Friday morning.
Former NFL player Jay Feely described Burleson’s query as “highly offensive,” given the circumstances of Kirk’s assassination. Other commentators, like Meghan McCain and political pundit Stephen L. Miller, also criticized Burleson’s approach, reflecting a broader backlash.
NewsBusters associate editor Nicholas Fondacaro described Burleson’s behavior as “absolutely ghoulish,” while conservative radio host Erick Erickson suggested that Burleson should be on the list for layoffs at CBS amid corporate restructuring. CBS News and Paramount have yet to respond to requests for comments about the situation.
