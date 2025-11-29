CBS Saturday Morning Hosts Tearfully Sign Off After Seven-Year Run

NEW YORK, NY – CBS Saturday Morning co-hosts Dana Jacobson and Michelle Miller bid farewell to viewers on Saturday, concluding a seven-year tenure on the program. Tearfully addressing the audience, Miller expressed, “After seven long years of welcoming you to the weekend, our time here is coming to a close.” The anchors shared their final moments live on air, emphasizing gratitude for their team and audience.

Jacobson reflected on her emotional journey, stating, “While it wasn’t our choice to leave, we did have one in how we get to say goodbye.” She praised the contributions of producers, photographers, editors, and other staff, noting, “Without them, there is no us.” Both women acknowledged the personal impact of their interactions with viewers.

“What hit hardest were the everyday encounters with viewers,” Jacobson said. “At the airport, the gym, or even while I was walking my dog, so many of you stopped me to share your love of Saturday Mornings.” She thanked the audience for their support, expressing that it made her feel her work mattered.

Miller shared her journey to CBS, saying, “I arrived in New York City with no job, no prospects, just a gritty reporter with a network of colleagues who gave me a shot.” She highlighted the importance of journalism and the chance to tell meaningful stories on the show. “Change is not an ending; it’s an evolution,” she added.

The show concluded with a toast, acknowledging producer Brian Applegate, senior producer Tony DiPolvere, and former co-anchor Anthony Mason. Miller and Jacobson’s departures come amid a transition at CBS News under new leadership from editor-in-chief Bari Weiss.

As the network prepares for changes, anxious staffers remain uncertain about who will take over hosting duties. Sources indicate that CBS Saturday Morning will continue, but details on the new format and hosts have yet to be finalized. According to reports, correspondent Adriana Diaz is slated to fill in on Nov. 29.

Names such as Elaine Quijano, Errol Barnett, Kelly O'Grady, and Jericka Duncan have been mentioned as potential replacements, but no decisions have been made. The Post has reached out to CBS News for further information.