CBS’s New Owner Takes Steps to Address Trump’s Criticism

NEW YORK, NY — CBS’s parent company, Paramount, under new owner David Ellison, is making changes to ease concerns about perceived bias from President Donald Trump and his supporters. The network has appointed a conservative ombudsman, Kenneth Weinstein, in response to criticism.

The move follows a tumultuous period for CBS, which has faced scrutiny from the Trump administration, including a lawsuit stemming from a controversial 60 Minutes interview with Kamala Harris. CBS settled that suit for $16 million and has since promised to air unedited interviews on its Sunday public affairs show, Face the Nation. This decision comes after Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem criticized the network for editing an interview in which she made accusations against a person linked to undocumented immigration.

Weinstein, a conservative figure without a traditional journalism background, previously led the Hudson Institute and was backed by bipartisan support after being nominated for a U.S. ambassadorship. In his role as ombudsman, he will report to Paramount President Jeff Shell and ensure a diverse range of political viewpoints.

Ellison’s agenda also includes talks to bring Bari Weiss, a prominent journalist known for her criticisms of mainstream media, into a senior role at CBS News. If finalized, Weiss could influence the direction of the network’s reporting.

These developments represent a significant shift for CBS, whose legacy includes critical coverage of major American historical events. The network is now navigating the complexities of balancing journalistic integrity while appeasing political entities.

As CBS moves forward under Ellison’s leadership, it raises questions about the future of its news coverage and the potential impact on its reputation in the media landscape.