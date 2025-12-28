News
CBS News Sunday Morning Recaps 2025’s Major Events and Trends
NEW YORK, NY — CBS News Sunday Morning, hosted by Jane Pauley, highlighted significant moments from 2025 in its latest broadcast. The show aired on December 31 at 9:00 a.m. ET, uncovering underreported stories while reflecting on pivotal events of the year.
This week’s cover story, presented by David Pogue, focused on lesser-known positive developments, such as innovations in biodegradable plastics and efforts to help migratory birds. Pauley also revisited notable occurrences, including political upheavals, mass shootings, and the election of the first American-born pope.
As part of its annual retrospective, the program spotlighted the highest-grossing films and Spotify’s top streaming hits of the year. In a festive segment, correspondent Elizabeth Palmer explored Gingerbread City in London, showcasing intricate edible renditions of famous landmarks made by top architects and designers.
Additionally, the show featured a touching commentary by filmmaker Josh Seftel, who discussed his mother Pat’s struggles with insomnia and the potential benefits of marijuana gummies.
Mo Rocca examined the iconic New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square, introducing viewers to the new Constellation Ball, which is adorned with over 5,000 handcrafted Waterford Crystal discs.
The program also honored significant figures who passed away throughout the year, from musicians to activists. Lee Cowan paid tribute to their lasting impact on culture and society.
In art news, Thomas McKean showcased his mosaics and sculptures crafted from retired MetroCards, adding an artistic touch to a beloved element of New York City’s transit history.
Health correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta shared insights from his upcoming book on chronic pain, highlighting innovative techniques to manage and understand it better, including ‘reverse translational research.’
The broadcast concluded with a serene feature of Texas’ Great Trinity Forest captured by videographer Scot Miller, leaving viewers with a moment of reflection as the year drew to a close.
