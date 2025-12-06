CBS Renews ‘Boston Blue’ and ‘Sheriff Country’ for Second Seasons

NEW YORK, NY – CBS announced on Wednesday, December 3, that it has renewed both ‘Boston Blue‘ and ‘Sheriff Country‘ for second seasons following their successful premieres.

President of CBS Entertainment, Amy Reisenbach, shared her enthusiasm for the early renewals, stating, “Two new shows on Friday night have become instant hits with audiences quickly embracing Boston Blue and Sheriff Country across broadcast and streaming.” She noted that the shows reflect the power of character-driven storytelling and the exceptional talent involved.

‘Boston Blue’ has been averaging 8 million viewers, while ‘Sheriff Country’ has drawn 7.6 million viewers. Both series premiered on October 17 and have consistently dominated Friday night viewership.

Donnie Wahlberg stars as Detective Danny Reagan, continuing a role he began on CBS’s long-running series ‘Blue Bloods’. Since the original show’s conclusion in 2024, Wahlberg expressed gratitude for the chance to keep his character alive in ‘Boston Blue’. “I fought tooth and nail to keep it on the air, and here’s an opportunity to keep this character alive,” he stated during an interview.

The series also introduces a new partner for Danny, Detective Lena Silver, played by Sonequa Martin-Green. Many original cast members have made guest appearances, including Bridget Moynahan and Marisa Ramirez.

‘Sheriff Country’ stars Morena Baccarin as Mickey Fox, a sheriff investigating crime while navigating complex family dynamics. The show has also included crossovers with characters from ‘Fire Country‘, the original series from which it is spun off.

Both series are seen as vital additions to CBS’s lineup and offer viewers engaging narratives while fostering female and male partnerships. The success of these shows reinforces CBS’s commitment to producing quality television that resonates with audiences.