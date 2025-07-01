CBS Soaps to Revisit Episodes Amid Hiatus for Beyond The Gates

LOS ANGELES, CA — CBS has announced that it will pause new episodes of its soap opera “Beyond The Gates” for the week of June 30 to July 4, 2025. Instead, the network will re-air the first five episodes of the series, a decision that has left fans curious about the reasoning behind it.

“Beyond The Gates” has made headlines for its predominantly Black cast and strong storylines filled with drama and conflict. The episode that aired on June 27 left audiences in suspense, with plots involving Kenneth’s blackmail attempts and Randy’s gun threat. Viewers are left wondering about Alison’s true intentions and the implications of Kat’s threats against Eva and Leslie.

Director Michele Van Jean mentioned that the decision to air reruns instead of new content came from network executives. She stated, “This decision is above my pay grade,” indicating a lack of insight into the rationale for the change. CBS has not provided an official reason for the hiatus.

The network’s other soap operas will continue airing new episodes, making this break unique to “Beyond The Gates.” Analysts speculate that the reruns may be related to the July 4 holiday, as audiences could be preoccupied with travel and festivities.

Even though the break is disappointing for dedicated viewers, new episodes are scheduled to return on July 7. Fans can look forward to continuing stories involving the Martin family and various alliances within the Dupree household. Meanwhile, all 83 episodes previously aired are available for streaming on Paramount+, allowing fans to catch up on missed plots.

Despite the pause, the show aims to maintain its momentum with intense upcoming drama, including investigations and intricate family dynamics. Leslie’s alliance with Hayley promises explosive developments in future episodes, keeping the excitement alive in the show’s narrative.