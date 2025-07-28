CBS’s Tracker Returns October 19 for Season 3

LOS ANGELES, California – CBS‘s hit series Tracker is gearing up for its Season 3 premiere on October 19, 2025, after a two-month hiatus. Fans have eagerly awaited the return of Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw, a rewardist uncovering the mysteries of missing persons.

Since its debut, Tracker has captured audiences with its gripping storytelling, culminating in a dramatic Season 2 finale on May 11, 2025. In that episode, Colter returned home and uncovered shocking truths about his family, particularly concerning his mother, Mary Dove Shaw, played by Wendy Crewson. Hartley recently hinted at the complexities of these family dynamics during an interview. “I know we’ll get to the nitty-gritty of why my mother hired this guy. There’s some deep psychosis there. We’ll unpack that,” he shared.

For those wondering about new episodes, Tracker will air a rerun of Season 2’s premiere episode on July 27, 2025, at 9:00 p.m. ET. The anticipation builds as viewers await the series’ return for the upcoming season, especially after CBS revealed that Tracker attracted over 18 million multiplatform viewers in February.

The upcoming Season 3 is expected to consist of 22 episodes, matching the show’s highest number yet. Hartley and Fiona Rene will remain as series regulars, while two original cast members, Abby McEnany and Eric Graise, are departing the series.

Fans of the show are also left curious about the fate of Russell Shaw, Colter’s brother, portrayed by Jensen Ackles. Although his return is not officially confirmed, Ackles hinted at a strong likelihood of his character’s reappearance in Season 3, which raises further questions regarding the unresolved storyline surrounding their father’s past.

The excitement for Tracker’s return is palpable as the loyal fanbase awaits more discoveries and revelations in Colter Shaw’s ongoing journey. Mark your calendars for the thrilling Season 3 premiere on October 19 at 8:00 p.m. ET!