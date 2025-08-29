News
CCTV Footage May Show Fugitive Father and Children in New Zealand
PIOPIO, New Zealand – Police are investigating a retail burglary and have released CCTV footage they believe shows a fugitive father and one of his three children. Thomas Callam Phillips has been evading law enforcement for nearly four years.
Police believe Phillips, along with his children Jayda, Maverick, and Ember, have been hiding in the remote wilderness of New Zealand since he took them from their home in Marokopa in December 2021. The recent sighting adds urgency to their search.
On Friday, authorities shared video footage of two masked individuals loading groceries into containers on a quadbike outside a retail store in Piopio, located about 35 miles from Marokopa. The burglary occurred around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, shortly after the footage was captured.
Investigators hope the footage will lead to tips from the public and help them locate Phillips and his children. Police have outlined their commitment to ensuring the safety of the children during this ongoing investigation.
“We are urging anyone with information about their whereabouts to come forward,” said a police spokesperson. The authorities are particularly concerned for the well-being of the children, who have been out of contact for an extended period.
