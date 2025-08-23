CCU Professor Arrested for DUI After Disturbance on Campus

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence Eliza Glaze, a 61-year-old professor at Coastal Carolina University, was arrested on campus Thursday for driving under the influence.

University officials reported they noticed concerning behavior from Glaze during a class, prompting a swift response from both campus police and faculty members. According to a student witness, Glaze appeared “stumbling” as she entered Brittain Hall.

“I saw this teacher come stumbling into the building,” the student, who recorded the incident on video, stated. “It took her a while to walk past me. She was all over the place.” Other faculty members intervened and awaited police assistance.

As officers arrived, the student claimed they remarked, “She’s clearly been drinking.” Glaze underwent a field sobriety test in front of the building before being escorted away.

Jail records indicate this is not Glaze’s first legal issue this year. On February 4, she faced charges for driving with a suspended license and failing to return a license plate following a loss of insurance.

Glaze, who joined CCU in 2003 and has held roles such as chair of the history department, has been suspended pending an investigation. Her classes are now reassigned to other faculty members.

Following her arrest, Glaze posted a $992 bond and was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center the next day.