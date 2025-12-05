CDC Advisers Delay Vote on Hepatitis B Vaccine Recommendations for Newborns

ATLANTA, Georgia — In a contentious meeting on Thursday, the independent vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) postponed a pivotal vote concerning hepatitis B vaccination for newborns. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) was tasked with reviewing new recommendations for the hepatitis B vaccine, but confusion and disagreements led to the delay.

The meeting was marked by conflict as members struggled with unclear voting language. Initially rescheduled from September, the vote was moved to Friday, prompting frustration among some committee members. Dr. Joseph Hibbeln, an ACIP member, expressed dissatisfaction with the constant changes in voting questions. “We’re trying to evaluate a moving target,” he stated.

Dr. Cynthia Nevison, a contractor for the CDC, presented data suggesting that hepatitis B poses minimal risk to infants. She questioned the necessity of the vaccine, claiming that the transmission risk is often overstated. This view, however, faced significant opposition from fellow committee members who highlighted the dramatic reduction in infant hepatitis B cases since the vaccine’s introduction.

The hepatitis B vaccine is credited with nearly eliminating cases among young children since its universal recommendation in 1991. Reports indicate that infections have declined from about 18,000 to roughly 20 per year.

During a heated segment of the meeting, Dr. Grant Paulsen raised concerns about re-evaluating the vaccine’s necessity when no new safety studies have emerged. “Why is there pressure today to change something that has been working?” he asked.

Another committee member, Dr. Vicky Pebsworth, remarked on the external pressures influencing the review process. “We were aware that there was pressure coming from stakeholder groups wanting the policy to be revisited,” she noted.

As the discussions unfolded, immigration issues were also addressed. Dr. Evelyn Griffin highlighted how patterns of immigration could affect hepatitis B transmission rates, emphasizing the importance of thorough screening for newcomers from high-risk areas.

Despite the controversy, some members staunchly defended the vaccine’s role in preventing hepatitis B, which can lead to severe liver issues. “We have a high burden of proof to change this system or change our recommendations,” Dr. Hibbeln insisted.

Critics of the meeting, including Dr. Jason Goldman, condemned the advisors for lacking scientific rigor in their discussions and stated that taxpayer dollars were wasted by failing to engage in meaningful discussions. “You are wasting taxpayer dollars by not having scientific, rigorous discussion on issues that truly matter,” Goldman added.

The ACIP is set to reconvene on Friday to navigate these consequential discussions and consider their next steps regarding hepatitis B vaccination recommendations for infants.