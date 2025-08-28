CDC Director Removed Amid Vaccine Policy Disputes

Atlanta, Georgia — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is in turmoil following the removal of Director Dr. Susan Monarez on Wednesday. Monarez, who held the position for less than a month after her appointment on July 31, reportedly clashed with the White House over health policies.

A White House spokesperson stated that Monarez was “not aligned with the President’s agenda of Making America Healthy Again.” This conflict, according to sources familiar with the situation, included disagreements over vaccine policies and staffing.

Following Monarez’s departure, three other senior officials at the CDC resigned, raising concerns about agency stability. Monarez’s attorneys expressed her commitment to public health in a statement, saying, “When CDC Director Susan Monarez refused to rubber-stamp unscientific, reckless directives and fire dedicated health experts, she chose protecting the public over serving a political agenda.”

Morale at the CDC had already suffered due to significant layoffs earlier this spring and a tragic shooting at the agency’s headquarters in Atlanta just weeks ago, which added to the challenges facing the organization.

In a separate incident on Wednesday, a shooting at the Annunciation Catholic Church and School in Minneapolis resulted in the deaths of two children. The shooter, who died from a self-inflicted injury, had no criminal history and left behind an online manifesto that authorities are investigating. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey criticized the frequency of such incidents, urging for community action. “We as a community have a responsibility to make sure that no child, no parent, no teacher ever has to experience what we’ve experienced today — ever again,” Frey stated.