Health
CDC Director Susan Monarez Ousted After Just Weeks in Position
WASHINGTON, Aug 27 (Reuters) – Susan Monarez has been removed as the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) less than a month after her appointment, according to the Washington Post, which cited multiple Trump administration officials familiar with the situation.
The reason for Monarez’s departure was not immediately clear. The Washington Post reported that she canceled an agencywide call that was scheduled for this past Monday. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services did not respond to a request for comment.
Monarez, a federal scientist, was confirmed as CDC director by the U.S. Senate on July 29, after being nominated by President Donald Trump earlier this year. She was sworn in by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on July 31.
This sudden change comes after a tragic shooting incident at the CDC’s Atlanta headquarters earlier in August, which left DeKalb County Police Officer David Rose dead.
Monarez had taken office and quickly addressed staff concerns after the shooting. In a media event, she emphasized the importance of rebuilding trust in the CDC and highlighted the dedication of its employees to public health. “If the American people could really understand how good and sincere and hardworking the CDC employees are, we would really be able to effectively communicate that they are trying everything every day to make the lives of American people better and stronger,” she said.
The violent incident occurred on August 8, when a gunman fired approximately 180 rounds into six buildings at the CDC headquarters. The shooter, Patrick Joseph White, has been identified as mentally ill.
Monarez’s brief tenure has been marked by uncertainty and criticism from CDC staff, many of whom feel unsupported by federal leadership. Reports indicate that the agency plans to lay off over 600 workers who have been on administrative leave.
Despite these challenges, Monarez noted positive support from the Trump administration in the aftermath of the shooting, stating, “We are getting all the resources that we need.” She highlighted that around 4,000 employees have utilized the employee assistance program.
Moreover, she acknowledged that the ongoing layoffs are difficult for employees who have been with the agency for years. “The CDC staff are my family,” Monarez said, emphasizing the need to move forward together.
