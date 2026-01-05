CDC Reports Rising Flu Activity and Recommendations for Vaccination

WASHINGTON, D.C. — JANUARY 5, 2026 — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported a significant increase in influenza activity across the United States, coinciding with the peak of the winter respiratory disease season.

According to the CDC, approximately 8% of outpatient visits are now classified as flu-like illnesses, the highest rate on record since 1997. The agency estimates there have been over 11 million illnesses and around 5,000 deaths attributed to the flu this season, including at least nine pediatric fatalities.

Recent data shows a 48% increase in hospitalizations from the previous week, totaling around 120,000 this season. This uptick in cases is largely driven by a new flu strain, subclade K of the H3N2 virus, which has also caused severe outbreaks in countries such as Canada and the U.K.

New York has faced particularly harsh impacts, with health officials reporting a record 72,133 flu cases in one week ending December 20. “This is really quite a severe flu season right now,” said Dr. James McDonald, New York health commissioner.

As flu activity rises, the CDC is emphasizing the importance of vaccination. Recent figures show that only about 42% of adults and children have received their flu shot this year, a concerning statistic given the severity of the season and the impacts seen in previous years.

Dr. Demetre Daskalakis and other health officials stress that getting vaccinated remains crucial as the flu season peaks. The CDC encourages everyone aged six months and older to receive the vaccine annually. “The vaccine is still the best protection we have,” Daskalakis noted.

Aside from influenza, COVID-19 and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) are also contributing to increased respiratory illness activity, making it even more critical for the public to take preventive measures. The CDC continues to monitor and report on these trends as the season progresses.