CDE Lightband Hosts F2CON Gaming Convention in Clarksville This Weekend

Clarksville, TN – CDE Lightband’s F2CON: Game on 100 Gig is back and bigger than ever! The gaming convention takes place September 5th–7th, 2025, at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center in Liberty Park, bringing together gamers of all types for three days of nonstop action.

This annual event has grown significantly since its inception six years ago, now attracting competitors from 21 states as it becomes a nationally recognized gathering for gaming enthusiasts.

“This is our 6th annual F2CON, a weekend of gaming and tournaments designed to showcase the power of our Internet service. We started this as a partnership with Visit Clarksville and the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department to create engaging weekend activities for young people,” said Christy Batts, CDE Lightband Chief Broadband Officer.

Tournaments are scheduled throughout the weekend for various gaming titles, with a pot bonus of $10,000. One of the highlights will occur on Saturday at noon, when Austin Peay State University‘s Govs Gaming faces Middle Tennessee State University in a Tekken 8 showdown. The winning team will earn bragging rights, a trophy, and $2,500 for their club budget.

"Fans can watch the competition live at the event center or at a campus watch party in APSU's Morgan University Center," Batts added.

F2CON offers more than just competitive gaming. Families can enjoy free play areas, cosplay contests, food trucks, and local game vendors. Kids 12 and under can enter for free, while parents pay just $5.

“There’s plenty of casual gaming for those who just want to hang out and have fun in a safe environment, with tournaments still open for serious gamers who want to compete,” Batts encouraged. “Check out F2Con.com for the full tournament lineup, or just come out and enjoy the experience. Game on, Clarksville—F2CON is here, and the competition is fierce!”