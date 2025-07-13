Ceasefire Talks Stall Amid Violence in Gaza Aid Distribution

CAIRO, Egypt – Progress is stalling at talks aimed at securing a ceasefire in Gaza, with sides divided on the extent of Israeli forces’ withdrawal, Palestinian and Israeli sources said on Saturday.

The indirect negotiations continued throughout Saturday in Doha, seven days after they began. U.S. President Donald Trump expressed hope for a breakthrough soon based on a new ceasefire proposal.

In Gaza, medics reported that 17 people died when Israeli troops opened fire at a food aid distribution event on Saturday, marking a tragic incident amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the region. Witnesses described the chaos, saying people were shot in the head and torso while trying to collect food. Medics confirmed the dead were brought to Nasser Hospital, where family members mourned.

The Israeli military claimed its troops only fired warning shots and found no evidence of injuries from its fire. However, this incident is part of a troubling pattern, with the United Nations reporting nearly 800 deaths in six weeks related to aid distribution shootings.

Delegations from Israel and Hamas are engaging in talks in Qatar, focusing on a phased release of hostages and Israeli troop withdrawal. An Israeli official blamed Hamas for the deadlock, claiming they are unwilling to compromise. Hamas has countered that Israeli demands are obstructing progress.

A Palestinian source indicated that Hamas rejected Israeli proposals which would maintain control over as much as 40% of Gaza, including critical areas in Rafah and the northern regions. Instead, Hamas seeks an Israeli withdrawal to previous ceasefire lines prior to the current conflict that escalated in March.

Amid these discussions, Israeli citizens held protests in Tel Aviv, demanding a resolution that would secure the release of hostages held by Hamas. One protester echoed the sentiments of many present, insisting the government must act quickly to bring an end to the war, stating, ‘It’s about time to end this war.’

The war, which began on October 7, 2023, has resulted in more than 57,000 Palestinian deaths and has left a significant humanitarian crisis affecting the region’s population of over two million.

The complexities of these negotiations underscore the urgent need for a peaceful resolution as violence continues to claim innocent lives amidst the ongoing conflict.