Cedar Falls Prepares for Thousands of Cyclists during RAGBRAI

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Thousands of cyclists are set to pass through Cedar Falls as part of the 52nd edition of RAGBRAI on July 24. The event will lead to road closures and detours, affecting both morning and afternoon commutes.

Starting at 5 a.m. on July 24, downtown Cedar Falls will close major roads to accommodate the influx of riders. Police Chief Mark Howard emphasized the importance of securing busy intersections and having a mobile medical unit on standby, particularly due to the expected heat. Officers will be stationed at key intersections, including Main and First Street. Howard stated, “From Sixth Street to First Street, Main Street will be a hard close… Washington will be a soft close just from Sixth down to Third.”

Local businesses are preparing for the expected wave of around 30,000 cyclists, who will arrive from Iowa Falls, with the first expected around noon. Many shops are stocking up on water, electrolyte drinks, and nutritious food to cater to the needs of the riders. George’s Local has been preparing for this event by creating specialty menu items and introducing new beverages.

Kim Bear, Executive Director of Community Main Street, is optimistic about the potential impact on local businesses. She stated, “Our goal is to make such a strong impression that riders will want to return to Cedar Falls long after RAGBRAI is over.” Bear also noted the importance of learning from past events, such as the Sturgis Falls Festival, which led to parking challenges.

Cedar Falls aims to provide a memorable experience for visitors, featuring local entertainment, various food options, and a beer tent. Bear highlighted, “Downtown will be full of vendors and people selling food and beer. I think that will be new and different for riders.” The community hopes that the lasting impressions will encourage more tourists in the future.

As the city prepares for the arrival of thousands, residents and businesses alike are coming together to make RAGBRAI a success. Riders will depart on July 25, heading to their next destination in Oelwein.