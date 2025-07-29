Cedar Rapids Airport Voices Concerns Over New Power Plant

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Eastern Iowa Airport officials expressed significant concerns on Monday regarding a potential Alliant Energy power plant planned for construction near Fairfax, just four miles from the airport’s main runway. Airport Director Marty Lenss revealed that the airport commission was informed of the project on June 18.

During the commission meeting, members approved a study costing nearly $70,000 to assess the potential impacts on airport operations. Lenss emphasized the incompatibility of such a facility near the airport. He noted, “It was quickly apparent to us that, you know, this is really not a compatible land use next to an airport.”

The proposed plant would feature stacks measuring between 250 and 190 feet high, which Lenss identified as a major concern. “The plumes that come off those stacks that cause certain weather environments will cause enhanced fog and ultimately shut the airport operation down,” he explained.

Moreover, Lenss stated that a new third runway planned to be just two miles from the plant raises additional safety issues. “Today it’s planned at 7400 feet, which is just over a mile to the facility,” he said. He added that if the positions were reversed, an airport would not be situated near a power plant.

“We would abandon the site immediately,” Lenss argued, reiterating that the plant threatens the safety and operational efficiency of the airport. He further noted concerns about funding, stating that the plant might jeopardize the airport’s eligibility for federal discretionary grants due to maintenance issues.

In response, Alliant Energy officials stated they are in the early stages of site selection for the facility, emphasizing connections with local municipalities and stakeholder engagement. “Our timeline remains fluid to ensure we can conduct proper conversations with local communities and stakeholders,” a spokesperson said.

Fairfax Mayor Jo Ann Beer confirmed that the city is currently gathering information about the proposal. “At this point in time, we do not have enough information to determine concerns or support,” she remarked.

The urgency of Alliant’s plans has prompted airport officials to call for public meetings to address community concerns. Airport Commission Chairman Barry Boyer emphasized the long-standing commitment to ensuring safe operations at the airport, stating, “This feels like a red line to me.”

Lenss concluded that without further exploration of alternative project sites that pose no risks to airport operations, construction should not proceed. “CID is a significant economic driver for the Eastern Iowa economy,” he said, highlighting the long-term implications of this decision.