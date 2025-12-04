Cedar Rapids Police Discover Credit Card Skimmer at Family Dollar

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – The Cedar Rapids Police Department reported finding a credit card skimmer at a Family Dollar store on Tuesday morning. The device was located at the store on 32nd Street Northeast, near the intersection with Oakland Road.

The authorities have begun an active investigation into the incident but did not disclose how the skimmer was discovered, citing ongoing inquiries.

Such devices, often used by criminals to steal card information, pose significant risks to consumers. Police urges residents to be vigilant when using their credit or debit cards.

The Cedar Rapids community has been alerted to the potential dangers of skimming devices, and residents are encouraged to report any suspicious activity or transactions.

As the investigation continues, police are expected to provide updates regarding the case and any actions being taken to enhance security at local businesses.