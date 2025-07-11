Ceddanne Rafaela Dominates as Red Sox Crush Rockies 10-2

BOSTON — Ceddanne Rafaela continued his impressive performance on Tuesday evening, leading the Boston Red Sox to a 10-2 victory over the struggling Colorado Rockies.

Despite not hitting a home run for the first time since last Friday, Rafaela’s contribution included a two-run double that sparked a four-run sixth inning, expanding the Red Sox’s lead from 1-0 to 3-0. Rafaela’s double was a powerful line drive pulled into the left-field corner.

Since May 27, Rafaela has transformed into a formidable offensive force, batting .319 with an OPS of .989 over 37 games. His performance during this stretch features 23 extra-base hits, including 10 home runs and 31 RBIs.

“In this ballpark, especially, he needs to pull the ball,” said Red Sox manager Alex Cora. “He can crush the ball to right-center, but in this venue, you don’t get rewarded.”

Rafaela opened up about his approach at the plate, stating, “I want to look for the ones that I can do damage on. It’s not really pulling the ball more. It’s just that when I hit it to the pull side, I elevate the ball in the air.”

His consistency has impressed his teammates, with Trevor Story commenting, “The way he’s playing the game right now is at an All-Star level… He’s an amazing player and I think he’s just getting better.”

Rafaela’s development comes after a rocky start to his career, where a focused approach has led to increased success. Story likened Rafaela to a prototypical baseball player, praising his quickness and hand-eye coordination.

Both Rafaela and Story started slowly but have seen rebounds around the same time. Story noted how Rafaela’s control at the plate has led to better execution of his hitting plan.

As the season progresses, discussions around potential roster changes could arise, particularly at first base. The Red Sox will be assessing their options during the upcoming trade deadline.

Rafaela’s impressive play continues to be a bright spot for the Red Sox as they aim for victory in the competitive MLB landscape this season.