Sports
Cedric Coward Injured in Grizzlies Game Against Lakers
MEMPHIS, TN – Cedric Coward of the Memphis Grizzlies was injured during Sunday night’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers. The injury occurred in the second quarter, forcing him to exit the game with 2:59 left in the half.
Coward landed awkwardly on an opponent’s foot and immediately went to the locker room. Up to that point, he had been having a strong performance, scoring 16 points and grabbing nine rebounds in just 13 minutes on the floor.
The Grizzlies are already facing challenges with injuries, and Coward’s absence could lead to increased playing time for teammates Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and GG Jackson. The severity of Coward’s injury is currently unclear, and he is now listed as doubtful to return.
This season, Coward has made a significant impact on the Grizzlies since being drafted 11th overall in the 2025 NBA Draft. His strong performances have raised expectations for his role moving forward.
As of now, fans and analysts are eagerly awaiting updates regarding Coward’s condition and whether he can return to contribute to the Grizzlies in the upcoming games.
