Cedric Coward Rising in NBA Rookie of the Year Polls

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Cedric Coward‘s emergence has become one of the Memphis Grizzlies‘ brightest developments this season, particularly as the team’s schedule ramps up. The rookie wing has quickly transitioned from a cautious introduction to a key role on the roster.

With Ja Morant sidelined, Memphis is working its way through a challenging midpoint in the season, but Coward’s performance stands out. Coach Iisalo praised Coward’s growth, especially after returning from his injury rehabilitation, saying, “Ced has had a great start to the season.”

The Grizzlies initially managed Coward’s minutes to ease him into the NBA, but Iisalo noted that he has earned the coaching staff’s trust and is ready for more playtime. “He is not completely freed up, but he has done a great job in those minutes,” said Iisalo.

His impact on the court has been significant. Coward’s speed in transition and his ability to attack defenders have energized the Grizzlies, allowing them to maintain pace during games. Iisalo remarked on Coward’s growing skill set, noting his effectiveness as a finisher and the addition of playmaking to his game. “There are the off-ball screens and pick-and-rolls that are encouraging for a 6-foot-6 wing,” Iisalo added.

As holiday games approach, often scheduled back-to-back, Coward is seen as essential for maintaining the team’s energy and spacing. His role becomes increasingly crucial as veterans may require rest or if injuries arise.

Defensively, Coward is also making a name for himself. Iisalo expressed admiration for Coward’s versatility, stating, “He is already, in just his first year, a great secondary rim protector.” This contribution enhances the team’s flexibility on the court, allowing Memphis to experiment with different lineups.

Coward’s ability to guard multiple positions while contributing on the boards enables the Grizzlies to fuel their fast breaks effectively. His development is closely watched, and while he still faces some minutes restrictions, his rapid rise suggests those boundaries may soon be removed.

The Grizzlies are pleased with Coward’s impressive progress. As he continues to grow into his role, he brings the type of energy and versatility crucial for any championship contender, especially during demanding stretches of the season.