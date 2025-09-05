CeeDee Lamb’s Drops Cost Cowboys Against Rivals

ARLINGTON, Texas – CeeDee Lamb‘s critical drops played a major role in the Dallas Cowboys‘ 28-24 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. With just over two minutes left in the game, and the Cowboys down by four, quarterback Dak Prescott targeted Lamb, who was open down the middle of the field.

Lamb extended both arms to catch a pass, but inexplicably dropped it, leaving fans and analysts alike shocked. The ball fell to the ground after nearly being intercepted by an Eagles defender.

This blunder was not Lamb’s only missed opportunity. On a crucial fourth down later in the game, he had a chance for a tough diving catch but failed to secure the ball again. Lamb’s inability to convert these critical plays was cited as a significant factor in the Cowboys’ defeat.

Despite often being regarded as one of the most polished receivers in the league, Lamb’s three drops during the game raised questions about his performance under pressure. “It’s something that just can’t happen in a game like this,” said one frustrated Cowboys fan.

The Cowboys will need greater reliability from Lamb moving forward as they prepare for their next matchup, hoping to bounce back from this disappointing loss.