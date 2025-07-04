Entertainment
Celebrate July 4th with A Capitol Fourth Concert Lineup
Washington, D.C. — If your Fourth of July plans usually involve fireworks and family arguments, there’s a better way to celebrate this year. Tune into A Capitol Fourth, a concert streamed live on July 4 at 8 p.m. EST. Enjoy patriotic music from the comfort of your couch.
This year’s lineup features country artists who embody the spirit of America. Up first is a duo known for their catchy summer tunes, perfect for barbecues and gatherings. Their sound promises to turn up the fun, and you might even feel inspired to dance.
Adding to the celebration is Josh Turner, whose deep voice is a hallmark of classic country music. His soulful performances will enhance the patriotic atmosphere, evoking pride and perhaps even a few tears as he pays homage to the nation.
The concert isn’t just about country music; it boasts a lineup filled with legends. Viewers can expect performances from both traditional and contemporary artists, including gospel star Yolanda Adams and the latest American Idol winner. Additionally, fans will enjoy music from pop sensations and the vibrant sounds of New Orleans.
The event will be hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, widely recognized for his charismatic presence. Those looking to escape their own July 4th chaos should stay tuned for this spectacular show, available on PBS or YouTube. There will also be an encore presentation at 9:30 p.m. EST and on-demand viewing through July 18.
With a star-studded schedule and a range of musical styles, A Capitol Fourth promises to be a memorable way to salute Independence Day.
