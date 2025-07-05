Celebrate Independence Day with Fireworks and Cleanups in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — As the United States gears up to celebrate its 249th birthday on July 4, San Diego County will come alive with parades, fireworks, and festive events. The festivities include the renowned Big Bay Boom fireworks show, which is set to light up San Diego Bay at 9 p.m.

The Big Bay Boom will feature a spectacular 18-minute choreographed display, launched from four strategically placed barges around the bay. The fireworks can be observed from various spots, including Shelter Island, Harbor Island, and Seaport Village. Attendees are advised to arrive early, prepare blankets or lawn chairs, and tune into the musical simulcast on 91X FM radio.

“The Port of San Diego is excited to welcome thousands of people to the waterfront for an unforgettable Independence Day celebration,” said Danielle Moore, chair of the Board of Port Commissioners. “The Big Bay Boom is a tradition that lights up our skyline, supports local businesses, and brings our community together along our beautiful San Diego Bay.”

To ease transportation issues, the Metropolitan Transit System plans to increase Trolley service around the event. Both the Green Line and Blue Line Trolleys will run frequently before and after the fireworks to help minimize traffic and parking challenges.

The day after the celebrations, the Surfrider Foundation of San Diego County will hold its 19th annual “Morning After Mess” beach cleanups from 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will clean several locations, including Imperial Beach and Mission Beach, where they will receive supplies while they last. Last year, volunteers removed almost 4,000 pounds of debris following the holiday weekend.

“These beach cleanups are often the first step for many community members on their journey toward environmental stewardship,” said Gabriel Racca, the cleanup coordinator for Surfrider Foundation San Diego. “After witnessing the impact of single-use plastics on our beaches, people are often inspired to make lasting changes in their daily habits.”

With a range of other events planned across the county, including parades, festivals, and concerts, there’s plenty to enjoy this Fourth of July. From Oceanside to Chula Vista, San Diego County is set for a day filled with patriotic celebrations.