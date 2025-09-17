Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day with Great Deals on September 18

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Cheeseburger enthusiasts will have plenty to celebrate on Thursday, September 18, as restaurants across California offer enticing deals for National Cheeseburger Day.

Major chains like Jack in the Box and Smashburger are stepping up with discounts and giveaways. Jack in the Box is running a buy-one-get-one American Cheeseburger promotion in-store that day. Additionally, the chain will give away 1,000 free cheeseburgers to Melt Rewards members. From September 12-18, the Smashed Jack will be available for just $5, and on September 15, buy-one-get-one deals on Jr. Cheeseburgers will be offered. A free Jr. Cheeseburger will be given with any purchase of $1 or more on National Cheeseburger Day.

Smashburger, noted for its smashed burgers, is also celebrating with a special offer: any single burger for $4.99 on September 18. This deal applies to a range of popular options, including the All-American Smash and BBQ Bacon Smash. The offer is valid for dine-in, pickup, and delivery orders placed directly through their website or app.

Other restaurants are getting in on the action as well. Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers will offer a free Original Double Steakburger for rewards members with a minimum $10 purchase between September 18 and 21. Dairy Queen will provide a free Double Original Cheeseburger Stackburger for rewards members with any order of $1 or more from September 15-19.

Participating locations of The Capital Grille are featuring a Wagyu & Wine pairing menu, allowing guests to savor burgers like the Wagyu Cheeseburger alongside carefully selected wines.

On the lighter side, customers can order a Bacon Cheeseburger for $10 when dining in or ordering online at a popular chain using the code Cheese2025.

Whataburger is offering a free fry or onion ring with a #5 Bacon & Cheese Whataburger on September 18 only.

With so many options, burger lovers can indulge in their favorite comfort food while enjoying fantastic deals this National Cheeseburger Day.

As Jim Sullivan, CEO of Smashburger, stated, “National Cheeseburger Day is the perfect opportunity for us to share our unwavering commitment to delivering guests unbeatable value and exceptional flavor.”