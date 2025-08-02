Entertainment
Celebrated Actress Joanna Cassidy Turns 80 in Style
Malibu, California – Actress Joanna Cassidy celebrated her 80th birthday on Aug. 2, sharing exclusive photos from a beach photoshoot with PEOPLE. She described feeling ‘wonderful and carefree’ during the milestone event.
In her conversation with PEOPLE, Cassidy expressed that turning 80 does not feel much different from being 30. ‘Time is an illusion! I’m very aware of the fact that it’s passing very quickly, but it’s sort of nothing. I just say, “Go day by day,”’ she said.
While Cassidy admitted she is not excited about the number, she views this decade as ‘another adventure.’ Reflecting on her past birthdays, she noted, ‘I think that when I turned 50, that was sort of the hard one, but this is just icing on the cake. I feel like I’m 35 and I think I look pretty good.’
As Cassidy maintains her youthful spirit, she emphasized the importance of nurturing her mind, body, and soul. ‘I think the most important thing that I do is to give back. I’m not on that trajectory anymore where I have to accomplish things,’ she explained.
She continued, ‘I have animals. I love animals. I love to walk. I love to exercise. It’s important to me to interact with people and hear them and listen.’
Cassidy’s boyfriend, Alan Hamel, joined her for the celebration and shared how their relationship rekindled after 30 years. ‘We connected, and I’m happy that we connected. She’s a great woman,’ Hamel told PEOPLE.
As the pair looks forward to August celebrations, Hamel remarked on the joys of aging, stating, ‘The aging process is great. People think that it’s not, but it’s great. You get a lot more out of each birthday.’
Cassidy is also eager for new career opportunities. She revealed she is actively seeking another role, specifically in action films. ‘I want to be in another adventure movie. I want to be in a movie where I can show those attributes that I have,’ she stated.
Hamel praised Cassidy’s potential as an action hero, noting, ‘The reality is, she’s taller than most women and in great physical condition. You could probably do all your own stunts as well.’
As fans continue to celebrate her legacy, Cassidy remains optimistic about her future in film and life.
