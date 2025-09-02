Celebrating Birthdays of Famous Personalities on September 2

Los Angeles, CA — September 2, 2025, marks the birthdays of several notable figures, including football legend Eric Dickerson, who turns 65 today.

Alongside Dickerson, many other celebrities celebrate their birthdays as well. These include actors Keanu Reeves, who turns 61, and Salma Hayek, turning 59. Reeves has recently reprised his role as John Wick in the spinoff movie ‘Ballerina.’ Hayek is known for her appearance in multiple episodes of ’30 Rock’ and has had a dynamic career spanning several decades.

Additional noteworthy birthdays today include actor Mark Harmon, who is turning 74, and actress Allison Miller, who celebrates her 40th birthday. Harmon has a fun fact associated with him; he reprises his role from ‘Freaky Friday’ as Tess’ husband in the sequel. Miller was born in Rome and has gained recognition for her various television roles.

Other famous individuals celebrating their special day include musician K-Ci of K-Ci & JoJo, comedian Katt Williams, and drummer Spencer Smith from Panic! At the Disco. K-Ci is currently 56, while Williams is 52, and Smith is 38.

As the day unfolds, fans are taking to social media to send birthday wishes to these beloved stars. Many are sharing photos and memories, celebrating their contributions to entertainment and culture over the years.

In addition to these personalities, the day also remembers significant historical figures born on September 2, including Queen Liliuokalani of Hawaii, who was born in 1838, and various other influential individuals across different fields.