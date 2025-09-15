Celebrating Celebrity Birthdays on September 13 and 14

NEW YORK, NY — Fans and celebrities alike are celebrating birthdays today, September 13 and 14, as numerous well-known figures mark another year of life.

On September 13, actor Tyler Perry turns 56. He is known for his role as the godfather to Prince Harry’s daughter, Princess Lilibet. Additionally, singer Fiona Apple celebrates her 48th birthday, having released her first new song in five years earlier this year.

Actor Ben Savage, originally from Chicago, turns 45. Singer Niall Horan, aged 32, is set to return as a coach on “The Voice” this fall. Lili Reinhart, known for her work on “Riverdale,” celebrates her 29th birthday today; an interesting fact about her is that her middle name is Pauline.

Several other notable birthdays are also celebrated, including actress Barbara Bain, who is now 94, and singer David Clayton-Thomas, who turns 84. Other actors and musicians celebrating include Jacqueline Bisset (81), Peter Cetera (81), Christine Estabrook (75), Jean Smart (74), and many others.

As the celebration continues into September 14, actor Walter Koenig turns 89, with an interesting family tie to “Star Trek.” Sam Neill, 78, is recognized for his early work on the Australian series “The Sullivans.” Director Bong Joon-ho, who turns 56, recently directed the film “Mickey 17.” Another notable birthday is actor Andrew Lincoln, who turns 52 and has directed episodes of the TV series “Teachers.”

As fans look to celebrate these stars, they each share a unique connection to the entertainment world through their achievements and personal stories.