Celebrating Celebrity Birthdays: Notable Figures Born on September 2nd

September 2nd marks the birthdays of several notable celebrities, showcasing a mix of talent from various fields.

Among those celebrating today is actor Mark Harmon, who turns 73. Harmon is well-known for his legendary performances, and one interesting fact about him is that his mother was an actress in the 1940s.

Another celebrated figure is actor Keanu Reeves, who turns 60 this year. Reeves continues to make headlines for his role in the film industry, having reprised his title character in the 2023 release of ‘John Wick: Chapter 4.’

Actress Salma Hayek is also among the birthday celebrants, reaching the age of 58 today. Hayek has a daughter named Valentina, adding to her accomplishments as a mother and actress.

The celebrations extend beyond just these three, as singer Jimmy Clanton celebrates his 86th birthday, while singer Rosalind Ashford of Martha and the Vandellas turns 81.

Other notable birthdays include actor Linda Purl, who reaches 69, and drummer Jerry Augustyniak of 10,000 Maniacs, who turns 66. Drummer Paul Deakin of The Mavericks also celebrates turning 65 today.

The list of celebrities born on this day includes actor Tuc Watkins at 58, actor Cynthia Watros at 56, and singer K-Ci of K-Ci and JoJo at 55.

Additionally, actor Nicholas Pinnock and comedian Katt Williams share their birthdays at 51, while actor Michael Lombardi turns 50. More young talents celebrating today include actor Tiffany Hines, bassist Sam Rivers, and actor Jonathan Kite, ranging in age from 47 to 45.

Notably, the celebrated dates are not limited to just entertainers. Football Hall of Fame member Terry Bradshaw, tennis pro Jimmy Connors, and boxer Lennox Lewis are also commemorating another year of life.