Connect with us

Education

Celebrating Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s Birth Anniversary with Drawing Activities

Published

4 hours ago

on

Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Drawing Competition

Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a prominent philosopher, educator, and the second President of India, is honored annually on his birth anniversary, which is celebrated as Teachers' Day across the nation.

Schools throughout India engage in various activities to commemorate Dr. Radhakrishnan’s legacy and the educational values he championed. Among these activities are drawing competitions that encourage students to express their creativity while paying tribute to this eminent figure in the field of education.

These drawing activities not only help students in showcasing their artistic talents but also provide them an opportunity to learn about Dr. Radhakrishnan’s contributions to society. Participating in these competitions allows students to reflect on the significance of his teachings and the impact he has made in shaping the educational landscape of India.

Rachel Adams

Times News Global is a dynamic online news portal dedicated to providing comprehensive and up-to-date news coverage across various domains including politics, business, entertainment, sports, security, features, opinions, environment, education, technology and global. affairs. Our commitment lies in sharing news that is based on factual accuracy, credibility, verifiability, authority and depth of research. We pride ourselves on being a distinctive media organization, guided by the principles enshrined in Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Made up of a team of ordinary people driven by an unwavering dedication to uncovering the truth, we publish news without bias or intimidation.