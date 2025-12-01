Celebrating Star-Studded Birthdays: Bette Midler Turns 80 Today

CLEVELAND, Ohio — December 1, 2025, marks the birthdays of several notable celebrities, including Bette Midler and Carol Alt. Fans are celebrating these stars and their impactful contributions to entertainment and culture.

Bette Midler, the iconic singer and actress, turns 80 today. Originally from Honolulu, Midler has captivated audiences with her performances in music, film, and theater throughout her remarkable career.

Model and actress Carol Alt celebrates her 65th birthday today. Known for gracing the cover of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, Alt’s modeling and acting career has made her a household name.

Comedian Sarah Silverman, admired for her sharp wit, is now 55. Silverman has contributed to various notable projects, including “History of the World: Part II,” and her comedic style continues to connect with fans.

Singer-actor Janelle Monae is celebrating her 40th birthday. Known for her dynamic presence, she recently performed at the 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, reinforcing her impact in the music industry.

Actress Zoë Kravitz turns 37 today. Earlier this fall, she starred in the film “Caught Stealing,” showcasing her versatility and talent in the acting sphere.

This date is also shared by historical figures such as singer Lou Rawls and comedian Richard Pryor. Each of these celebrities brings unique stories and accomplishments to their respective fields.

As we honor these individuals today, their contributions highlight the richness and diversity of entertainment and culture.