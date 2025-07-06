Celebrating 50 Years of Jaws with The Shark Is Broken Play

Beverly, Massachusetts – This summer marks the 50th anniversary of the iconic film “Jaws,” directed by Steven Spielberg and celebrated as the original blockbuster. The movie was filmed on Martha's Vineyard, where attendees at the North Shore Music Theatre recently gathered to enjoy the play “The Shark Is Broken,” inspired by behind-the-scenes stories from the film.

The play explores the dynamics between actors Robert Shaw, Roy Scheider, and Richard Dreyfuss as they navigated the challenges of filming with a malfunctioning mechanical shark, known as Bruce. According to director Guy Masterson, “The heart of the play is the father-son dynamic,” which was inspired by Shaw’s drinking diary discovered by his son, Ian Shaw.

Ian Shaw teamed up with writer Joseph Nixon to create the play, capturing the tensions and camaraderie among the actors during filming. Audiences can expect humor and quick dialogue as the characters engage in arguments, jokes, and bonding moments aboard the Orca, Quint’s shark-hunting boat.

Timothy Hull, Jonathan Randell Silver, and Josh Tyson portray Shaw, Dreyfuss, and Scheider, respectively, with uncanny resemblance both in looks and voice. The play showcases the actors dealing with delays, drinking, and gambling as filming extended beyond the planned schedule.

Bill Hanney, the producer, witnessed the play’s success in England and Broadway, leading to its recent run at North Shore Music Theatre. The production will move to the Martha’s Vineyard Performing Arts Center from July 5 to July 20, celebrating the anniversary of the film. The creative team includes Duncan Henderson (set design) and Rebecca Glick (costume design), among others, all contributing to the experience.

Tickets are available online, with prices ranging from $55.50 to $75.50. A portion of the proceeds will support the Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival and the MV Children’s Theatre Camp. As advertised, the production invites audiences to return to the waters where it all began, promising laughter and insights into the making of a legendary film.