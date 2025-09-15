Celebrating 29 Years of ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ on CBS

NEW YORK, NY – Today marks the 29th anniversary of the beloved sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond, which premiered on CBS on September 13, 1996. The show quickly became a hallmark of 1990s and early 2000s television, noted for its relatable family dynamics and heartfelt humor.

Created by Philip Rosenthal, the series was inspired by the real-life experiences and stand-up comedy of star Ray Romano. The sitcom centers on Ray Barone, a sportswriter from Long Island, navigating family life amidst comedic chaos with his wife, Debra, portrayed by Patricia Heaton, their three children, and his overbearing parents, Frank and Marie, played by Peter Boyle and Doris Roberts, respectively. Ray’s older brother, Robert, a police officer portrayed by Brad Garrett, adds a layer of sibling rivalry to the mix.

When it first aired, Everybody Loves Raymond faced stiff competition on CBS’s Friday night lineup. The show initially struggled to gain viewers but found its footing after a slot change to Monday nights, thanks to critical acclaim and positive word-of-mouth. It ran for nine seasons, producing 210 episodes and earning 15 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series in 2003 and 2005.

The series avoided over-the-top comedic gags, instead focusing on the everyday humorous and relatable challenges of family life, such as small arguments and the dynamics between in-laws. Ray Romano’s charm and the ensemble cast’s chemistry contributed to the show’s authentic feel, allowing viewers to enjoy what felt like a window into their own family experiences.

Episodes such as “The Angry Family” and “Marie’s Sculpture” have become fan favorites, known for their mix of laugh-out-loud moments and emotional depth. The series finale, which aired on May 16, 2005, captivated over 32 million viewers, highlighting its long-lasting appeal.

Today, Everybody Loves Raymond remains widely appreciated, finding a home in syndication and on streaming platforms like Peacock and Paramount+. Its influence persists in contemporary family sitcoms, ensuring that its unique brand of humor resonates with new audiences. As we celebrate nearly three decades since its debut, the legacy of Everybody Loves Raymond continues to touch the hearts of fans worldwide.