Sports
A Celebration of Baseball Memories at Field of Dreams
The Field of Dreams Movie Site in Dyersville, Iowa, recently hosted an event celebrating the 35th anniversary of the iconic baseball film ‘Field of Dreams’. Baseball enthusiast and author Ethan D. Bryan attended the event, participating in what was billed as the ‘largest game of catch’ on the famous field.
Ethan, a Springfield native, arrived at the event accompanied by his wife, Jamie. This visit was part of his ongoing journey to play catch every day for a year, a story he chronicles in his book, ‘A Year of Playing Catch‘. During their visit, they joined fans and players in celebrating baseball, a sport Ethan believes tells the best stories.
The day included many memorable moments, such as a Sandlot Clinic hosted by Coach Ballgame, also known as James Lowe. These clinics teach life lessons through baseball and honor the legendary Roberto Clemente. Coach Ballgame’s approach, filled with humor and engaging activities, seeks to instill a love of baseball in everyone who attends, regardless of skill level.
Among the attendees were Tim and Bigby Suddarth, who had previously played catch with Ethan during his initial year of catch-playing. Bigby, known affectionately as ‘Iron Man’ due to his resilience through multiple surgeries, joined in the festivities despite not having seen the film ‘Field of Dreams’.
Ethan Bryan had fond moments on the field, meeting new friends like Garry, whose father had notable baseball experiences, and John and Suzanne, fans of the Minnesota Twins. These connections, forged through their shared love of baseball, echo the film’s theme that memories often need to be brushed away from their faces, as famously stated by James Earl Jones‘ character, Terence Mann.
