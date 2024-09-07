News
Celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi Begins
September 7 marks the commencement of the ten-day celebration for the Hindu festival known as Ganesh Chaturthi. This vibrant festival commemorates the birth of Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed deity revered as the remover of obstacles and the god of wisdom and new beginnings.
Also referred to as Vinayak Chaturthi, the festivities include a variety of devotional and celebratory activities. On the first day of the celebrations, devotees welcome Lord Ganesha in the form of elaborate and colorful idols into their homes. They engage in prayer, observe fasts, perform rituals, and take part in community gatherings.
The celebrations are characterized by the presence of music, dance, and intricate decorations. On the final day of the festival, which is known as Anant Chaturdashi, there is a grand procession where the idols are immersed in water. This act symbolizes Ganesha’s return to his celestial abode and is accompanied by chants and festivities, signifying an end and a renewal as the cycle prepares to start again for the following year.
