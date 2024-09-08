Celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 Across India

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, commenced on September 7, 2024, and is being celebrated with great enthusiasm throughout India. This significant festival marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, the revered elephant-headed deity who symbolizes wisdom, prosperity, and the removal of obstacles.

The festivities for Ganesh Chaturthi are particularly grand in states such as Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu, where elaborate decorations, community gatherings, and traditional rituals are held. Many devotees install clay idols of Lord Ganesha in their homes and public spaces, engaging in prayers and offerings.

During this auspicious occasion, people express their love and reverence for Lord Ganesha by sending heartfelt greetings and messages to family and friends. Various events, including music and dance performances, are organized to celebrate the divine presence of Ganpati Bappa.

Prominent political figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have extended wishes on this festive occasion, emphasizing the importance of unity, devotion, and cultural heritage amongst the citizens of India.

As part of the celebration, it is customary to share messages of hope, happiness, and prosperity, reflecting the values that Lord Ganesha embodies. The vibrant atmosphere and collective joy during Ganesh Chaturthi resonate deeply with the spirit of community and togetherness.