Connect with us

World

Celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 Across India

Published

17 hours ago

on

Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, commenced on September 7, 2024, and is being celebrated with great enthusiasm throughout India. This significant festival marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, the revered elephant-headed deity who symbolizes wisdom, prosperity, and the removal of obstacles.

The festivities for Ganesh Chaturthi are particularly grand in states such as Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu, where elaborate decorations, community gatherings, and traditional rituals are held. Many devotees install clay idols of Lord Ganesha in their homes and public spaces, engaging in prayers and offerings.

During this auspicious occasion, people express their love and reverence for Lord Ganesha by sending heartfelt greetings and messages to family and friends. Various events, including music and dance performances, are organized to celebrate the divine presence of Ganpati Bappa.

Prominent political figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have extended wishes on this festive occasion, emphasizing the importance of unity, devotion, and cultural heritage amongst the citizens of India.

As part of the celebration, it is customary to share messages of hope, happiness, and prosperity, reflecting the values that Lord Ganesha embodies. The vibrant atmosphere and collective joy during Ganesh Chaturthi resonate deeply with the spirit of community and togetherness.

Rachel Adams

Times News Global is a dynamic online news portal dedicated to providing comprehensive and up-to-date news coverage across various domains including politics, business, entertainment, sports, security, features, opinions, environment, education, technology and global. affairs. Our commitment lies in sharing news that is based on factual accuracy, credibility, verifiability, authority and depth of research. We pride ourselves on being a distinctive media organization, guided by the principles enshrined in Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Made up of a team of ordinary people driven by an unwavering dedication to uncovering the truth, we publish news without bias or intimidation.