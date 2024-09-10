News
Celebration of Radha Ashtami: Naming Ceremony for Baby Girls
The festival of Radha Ashtami is being celebrated on September 11, 2024. This event occurs 15 days after Krishna Janmashtami, commemorating the birth of Radha Ji.
It is believed that Radha and Krishna are complementary to each other. The worship and recitation of Krishna’s names are considered incomplete without the mention of Radha. Therefore, chanting Radha’s name is akin to reciting Krishna’s hymns.
If a family welcomes a new baby girl during the period between Krishna Janmashtami and Radha Ashtami, she can be perceived as a representation of Radha Rani. Parents may choose to name their beloved daughter after Radha Ji using one of the beautiful modern names associated with her.
The name Radha is primarily associated with girls; hence, parents can select from a list of the most beautiful and modern names derived from the 28 titles of Radha Rani for their daughter.
The fondness of the name Radha evokes feelings of love and affection, making it a sweet choice for a baby girl’s name.
