Celebrities Celebrate Thanksgiving with Family and Community

LOS ANGELES, California — Celebrities celebrated Thanksgiving 2025 in various ways, from volunteering to cozy family dinners. Notable stars like Jennifer Garner, Justin Bieber, and Jennifer Lopez shared their holiday moments on social media.

Jennifer Garner was spotted serving meals to homeless individuals in downtown Los Angeles on Thanksgiving, wearing a casual outfit and a big smile. Witnesses reported she expressed gratitude for everyone in attendance, continuing her tradition of community service.

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber posted heartwarming photos with his wife, Hailey, and their one-year-old son, Jack. Hailey showcased her baking skills, sharing images of delicious cinnamon rolls on her Instagram Story, which received rave reviews from friends, including Kylie Jenner.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, celebrated family time at home before his game against the Dallas Cowboys. Brittany shared a sweet family photo before the game, highlighting their adorable children’s outfits.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated their first Thanksgiving as a couple, sharing cozy moments by the fireplace on social media. The couple expressed their gratitude for their loved ones during the holiday.

The former President and First Lady, Barack and Michelle Obama, shared a family photo and urged others to give back during this season of giving, wishing their followers a happy Thanksgiving.

In New York, Hoda Kotb enjoyed a festive Thanksgiving meal at home with her daughters after co-hosting the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. She posted a photo of their dining table, filled with traditional turkey dishes.

Meghan Markle reflected on gratitude in her As Ever newsletter, saying she felt thankful for her family while managing the complexities of hosting her first Thanksgiving.

Stars each found unique ways to celebrate the holiday, spreading joy and giving back to their communities.