Celebrities Celebrate Birthdays on July 6th: Notable Facts Revealed

Los Angeles, CA – July 6, 2023 – Today marks the birthdays of several prominent celebrities, including Kevin Hart and Sylvester Stallone. Hart turns 46, while Stallone celebrates his 79th birthday.

Actor Burt Ward is among those celebrating, reaching the age of 80. He is known for having two daughters, Lisa and Melody. Stallone, who is recognized for voicing King Shark in the film “The Suicide Squad,” also marks a milestone today.

Geoffrey Rush, known for his Oscar-winning role in the film “Shine,” turns 74. In the music world, rapper 50 Cent is celebrating his 50th birthday, with the interesting fact that his middle name is James.

Actress Eva Green, known for starring in the upcoming film “Dirty Angels,” is now 45. Other notable birthdays include singer Gene Chandler and country singer Jeannie Seely, both turning 85 today.

Several other stars are also celebrating: Actor Fred Dryer is now 79, Shelley Hack is 78, and actress Allyce Beasley turns 74. Grant Goodeve, who starred in “Eight is Enough,” is 73, and jazz trumpeter Rick Braun reached 70.

As more celebrities mark their special days, fans are encouraged to check out photos and additional fun facts about each star.