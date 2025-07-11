Celebrities Celebrate Birthdays on July 11 Including Sela Ward and Lil’ Kim

Los Angeles, CA – July 11 is a special day for many celebrities celebrating their birthdays. Notable figures include actress Sela Ward, who turns 69, and rapper Lil' Kim, who marks her 50th year.

Sela Ward has three younger siblings, showcasing a strong family connection. Meanwhile, Lil’ Kim’s full name reveals her middle name as Denise.

Singer Suzanne Vega also celebrates her 66th birthday. She is known for her daughter, Ruby. Rocker Richie Sambora, also 66 today, once purchased the home of the late actor Ricky Nelson.

Another birthday is that of actress Lisa Rinna, who turns 62. Before joining “Days of Our Lives,” she had guest roles on popular shows like “Baywatch” and “Valerie.”

Actor Greg Grunberg is celebrating his 59th birthday today. He gained fame for his role as a pilot on the hit TV show “Lost.”

Alessia Cara, who turns 29, once appeared as a guest judge on “Canada’s Drag Race.”

Other notable birthdays today include actress Susan Seaforth Hayes (82), singer Jeff Hanna of Nitty Gritty Dirt Band (78), and ventriloquist Jay Johnson (76). Actor Bruce McGill, known for roles in “My Cousin Vinny” and “Animal House,” turns 75, while actor Stephen Lang of “Avatar” fame celebrates 73.

This year’s birthday list also features actor Mindy Sterling (72), singer Peter Murphy (68), and reggae singer Michael Rose (68), both turning 66.

With many stars reaching significant milestones today, fans across the world celebrate their contributions to entertainment.