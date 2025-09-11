Entertainment
Celebrities Celebrate Birthdays: Firth, Perry Among Stars Turning a Year Older
NEW YORK, NY – September 10 marks the birthdays of several well-known celebrities, with Colin Firth, Joe Perry, and Ryan Phillippe among those celebrating another year. Firth turns 65 today, while Perry, best known as a guitarist for Aerosmith, celebrates his 75th birthday.
Firth, recognized for his iconic role in the “Bridget Jones” series, has made a lasting impact in film. He reprised his role as Mark Darcy in the upcoming installment, further showcasing his talent.
Meanwhile, Joe Perry, a rock legend, is known for more than just his music. The guitarist has even ventured into the culinary world with his own line of hot sauces. His contributions to rock and roll have solidified his status as an icon.
Ryan Phillippe, who turns 51 today, garnered attention for his consideration as an adult Anakin Skywalker during the “Star Wars” prequel auditions. His career spans numerous films and television series, making him a familiar face in Hollywood.
Others celebrating their birthdays today include singer Jose Feliciano, who turns 80, and actress Amy Irving, who is now 72. Fellow actors Greg Mullavey and Tom Ligon are 92 and 85, respectively, while other notable figures, such as Judy Geeson (77) and Kate Burton (68), also share today’s date.
These stars are celebrated not only for their work but also for the interesting facts that accompany their careers. As September 10 passes, fans are invited to reflect on the contributions these celebrities have made to the entertainment industry.
