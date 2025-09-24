Celebrities Celebrate Birthdays on September 20 and 21

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two days of birthdays for various celebrities are celebrated on September 20 and 21. On these days, some well-known actors and entertainers mark another year of life.

On September 21, Alfonso Ribeiro turns 54. He is best recognized for his role as Carlton Banks on the popular show “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” Ribeiro has also appeared in “Silver Spoons” and “In the House” and currently hosts “America’s Funniest Home Videos.” He is a former champion of “Dancing with the Stars.”

Nancy Travis, who is 64 today, gained fame from the hit comedy “Three Men and a Baby” and its sequel. Travis has starred in films such as “So I Married an Axe Murderer” and “Chaplin,” and she is known for her roles on TV shows like “Becker” and “Last Man Standing.”

Bill Murray, celebrating his 75th birthday, is a celebrated comedy icon. He began his career on “Saturday Night Live” and starred in classics like “Ghostbusters,” “Groundhog Day,” and “Lost in Translation.” Over the years, he has won multiple awards, including Golden Globes and Emmys.

Stephen King marks his 78th birthday as a master in horror and suspense literature. He is known for bestsellers such as “Carrie,” “The Shining,” and “It.” Many of his works have been turned into films and TV series, earning him numerous accolades, including the National Medal of Arts.

On the previous day, September 20, Phillip Phillips celebrates turning 35. He gained fame after winning Season 11 of “American Idol” in 2012. His debut single, “Home,” became the show’s best-selling coronation song, and his first album, “The World from the Side of the Moon,” reached platinum status.

Kirsten Johnston, 58, is known for her Emmy-winning role as Sally Solomon on “3rd Rock from the Sun.” She has also starred in “The Exes” and had roles on “Mom.” Johnston has appeared in films like “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me” and authored a bestselling memoir titled “Guts.”

Gary Cole, who turns 69 today, is a versatile actor known for his roles across film, television, and stage. He gained fame with “Midnight Caller,” and he is recognized for his work in “The West Wing,” “Veep,” and “NCIS.” Cole is also a prolific voice actor in animated shows like “Family Guy” and “Bob’s Burgers.”

Lastly, Sophia Loren is turning 91. Renowned as one of the most celebrated actresses of the 20th century, she became an international film icon after rising from humble beginnings in Italy. Loren won an Academy Award for “Two Women” (1960), becoming the first actor to win for a non-English-language role. Her career has spanned seven decades.