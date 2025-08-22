Celebrities Elevate Classic Loafers: Here’s How to Shop Their Styles

NEW YORK, NY – Celebrities are making a statement with classic loafers, inspiring a new shopping trend. On August 19, 2025, shopping writer Izzy Baskette highlighted this stylish footwear favored by stars.

From Dakota Johnson to Lola Tung, leading ladies have styled loafers in various ways, pairing them with everything from dresses to casual ensembles. For instance, Tung, known for her role in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty,’ was seen in a brown pair with a shift dress and jean jacket, showing off how versatile loafers can be.

Baskette curated a list of 10 loafers inspired by celebrity looks available from Nordstrom, Target, and Amazon, starting at just $21. She emphasizes the popularity of loafers among well-dressed stars, including their casual everyday looks.

According to Baskette, Johnson opts for a relaxed gray T-shirt, straight-leg jeans, and well-worn loafers for grocery trips. She recommends a similar pair from Sam Edelman, featuring gold hardware and a cushioned footbed, ideal for errands.

Additionally, Baskette mentions the 87-year-old star who wore cheetah-print loafers to the 2025 California Conference for Women, pairing them with an eggplant-colored suit. A waterproof style by Blondo was noted for its bold design and memory-foam footbed, ensuring comfort on slippery surfaces.

On-set looks from the soon-to-be-released film featuring the cast have also caught Baskette’s eye. One character, Andy Sachs, was spotted wearing black loafers alongside a midi skirt and white button-down, with similar styles available for $30. One user credited the loafers for comfort, stating, ‘I wore them for 10 hours straight at work and had zero blisters.’

For those interested in celebrity-inspired footwear, Baskette encourages shoppers to explore more options, including a platform pair worn by Brittany Snow and a brown style reminiscent of Tung’s.