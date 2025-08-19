Celebrities Lead Unique Book Clubs to Inspire Reading

NEW YORK, NY – Celebrity book clubs are gaining popularity, with several high-profile figures launching initiatives to encourage reading among fans. In 2024, actress Dakota Johnson started a book club through her company, TeaTime Pictures, engaging followers with monthly selections and interactive discussions on Instagram.

Johnson, 35, described her book club as a space for ‘close readers’ who want to dive deep into literature. She selects a new book every month and shares insights, such as curated playlists and reading lists made by the authors. ‘The way that I read books is so different,’ Johnson stated. ‘I want to invest in the book, in the language, in the references.’ Her book picks for 2025 include a mix of genres, from literary fiction to horror.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Fallon announced his summer 2025 book club selection on August 13, featuring ‘My Friends‘ by Fredrik Backman. The book tells the story of a teenage runaway and a former teacher connected through a meaningful painting. Fallon shared the news during a live segment of ‘The Tonight Show’ and revealed plans to give a copy to every audience member.

In addition to Fallon and Johnson, pop star Dua Lipa also runs a successful book club called Service95. Launched in 2023, Lipa’s initiative focuses on sharing diverse literature that highlights global voices. She recently participated in a book club inside a women’s prison, sharing impactful stories about how reading transforms lives. ‘Reading opens you up to the world,’ Lipa said, emphasizing its importance.

The rise of celebrity book clubs is not just a trend; it reflects a growing passion for literature in today’s pop culture. These clubs aim to make reading accessible and enjoyable, cultivating a community of readers eager to explore new stories and ideas.