Celebrities Practice for American Century Championship in Stateline

STATELINE, Nev. — The 36th American Century Championship tournament kicks off on Friday, but stars are already hitting the course. On Wednesday, July 9, celebrities gathered for practice rounds at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course.

One of the first to take to the green was Brian Baumgartner, famously known for his role as Kevin Malone in The Office. Arriving at hole No. 9, he waved to fans before practicing his swings. After completing his warm-up, he declared, “Do as I say, not as I do,” just before his first tee off.

Another notable golfer was NFL Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis. After sinking a putt on hole No. 8, he spent time practicing and chatting with fans. “My game today has been okay, but I’ve been better,” Bettis said. He signed various items for fans, reminding them, “One autograph per person, please.”

Former NFL Pro Bowler Andrew Whitworth showcased his towering 6’7” frame as he deliberated over hole No. 6. He consulted with fellow golfers, pointing out potential strategies with his club.

New Orleans Saints safety Justin Reid, a tournament rookie, brought energy to hole No. 5, greeting fans and signing hats for eager young attendees before heading to the fairway.

David Wells, former MLB all-star pitcher, prepared for his drive at hole No. 4 while enjoying snacks and drinks. As he signed autographs, he entertained kids with a playful reference to a James Brown song.

Tim Simons, known for his role in Veep, faced windy conditions teeing off at hole No. 17. The crowd watched anxiously as his ball landed safely, drawing cheers, though he ended with a frown on the green.

The practice rounds continue to build excitement ahead of the official tournament day, with many fans eager to see their favorite celebrities in action.