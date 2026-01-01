Celebrities Share Their Favorite Movies of 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA — As 2025 comes to an end, celebrities reflect on their favorite films of the year. In a recent discussion, notable figures share various cinematic treasures that resonated with them.

One celebrity praised Catherine Breillat’s film, mentioning, “I very much enjoyed Catherine Breillat’s movie.” They also highlighted Owen Kline’s Funny Pages and applauded Jeremy Strong and Sebastian Stan in The Apprentice.

Another star reminisced about their childhood favorites, stating, “I love The Secret Life of Pets or Little Manhattan when I’m missing Josh.” They added various nostalgic selections that often captivate audiences.

A different voice chimed in, declaring, “I always thought Heathers was one of the greatest movies of all time.” This sentiment resonates with many fans who still appreciate the cult classic’s impact.

One celebrity humorously mentioned, “There’s a lot of ‘good shit’ let’s say. But mostly it’s The Beverly Hillbillies and Gilligan’s Island.” Their appreciation for classic television reveals a fondness for nostalgic entertainment.

Another shared their obsession with director John Sayles, emphasizing films like Lone Star and Passion Fish as continuous sources of inspiration. “I’m obsessed with John Sayles movies,” they noted.

One actor celebrated their recent project with the Criterion Collection, citing Rainer Werner Fassbinder’s work as worthy of praise. “That movie is so wonderful and so funny,” they expressed, acknowledging its moral complexity.

Others contributed to the list, including a mention of the animated film Wolfwalkers as visually stunning. “It is so beautiful, and I’ve been trying to get my dad to watch it,” they shared.

As the conversation unfolded, the consensus among the stars revealed a passion for storytelling in various forms, cementing their status as cultural icons in the movie industry.