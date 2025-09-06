Celebrities Shine at U.S. Open 2025 with Style and Flair

New York, NY – The U.S. Open 2025 heads into its final weekend, with the women’s finals scheduled for Saturday and the men’s finals for Sunday. This prestigious tennis event has not only attracted top athletes but also a slew of celebrities showcasing their fashion sense in the stands.

Among the notable attendees, actress Katie Holmes arrived in a chic gray and white slip dress paired with an unreleased bag from Marni and A.P.C. sunglasses. She completed her look with Schutz ballet flats.

Christine Baranski, known for her role in ‘The Gilded Age,’ turned heads in a Thom Browne toile blazer worn over a black silk button-down shirt. She accessorized with a layered necklace ensemble, including a pearl necklace.

Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph appeared effortlessly stylish in a monochrome look featuring a polo shirt with embroidered tennis rackets. Ralph completed her outfit with a Madewell hardwear belt.

Ciara, a regular at the U.S. Open, brought multiple standout looks this week. She was spotted in Ralph Lauren outfits, including a chic black midi dress and combat boots on one occasion.

Louise Jacobson, also from ‘The Gilded Age,’ opted for a modern twist on the Canadian tuxedo, wearing a stylish ensemble from Kallmeyer.

Issa Rae embraced preppy vibes with a head-to-toe Ralph Lauren outfit during the quarterfinals. Her look included a green polo paired with a green cable-knit sweater and a mini skirt.

Elizabeth Banks drew attention not only for her floral Reformation dress but also for her plush toy accessory, adding a playful element to her outfit.

In the early days of the Open, Olivia Munn caught eyes with her stylish date night look, featuring chic sunglasses and a unique two-tone outfit.

Danai Gurira was seen with a classic knit polo and pleated black skirt for an enjoyable evening of tennis.

Maude Apatow dazzled in a plum satin mini dress during her visit, while actress Karen Gillan, set to star in the upcoming film ‘Fools,’ sported an all-black outfit complete with a Rag & Bone jacket.

Model Imaan Hammam turned heads sitting front row in a trendy cropped Burberry check shirt and matching mini skirt, while Katie Lowes kept it stylish in a navy dress paired with trendy flip-flops and hoop earrings.

As the excitement of the finals approaches, the presence of these celebrities adds a glamorous touch to the U.S. Open.